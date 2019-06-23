And this is how a marriage crumbles? On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ashley received some shocking news from Jay's friends at the barber shop, news that he confirmed: He did go into the barbershop bathroom for a sexual encounter with a woman he was tattooing.

Ashley was suspicious after a local girl was commenting on his social media, so she made her way down to the barbershop where Jay hangs out. Kendell told her he was caught in the bathroom with a woman having sex in the middle of the work day. He then showed her video of him confronting Jay about it. After multiple phone call attempts, Jay admitted it.