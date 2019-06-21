by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jun. 21, 2019 10:07 AM
Grab a glass of Belle Radici wine…because Total Bellas is returning for season 5!
Today E! announced that the Brie Bella and Nikki Bella-helmed docu-series will have an additional season. We can't say we're entirely shocked to hear this news as season 4 covered many memorable moments.
Not only did the Bella Army get a taste of Nikki's single life, but they watched as Brie and husband Daniel Brian decided it was time for baby no. 2.
"Nikki and Brie have never shied away from revealing every aspect of their lives to our viewers," Executive Vice President of Development and Production at E! Amy Introcaso-Davis noted in a statement. "They're strong women who are incredibly relatable and connect deeply with our audience."
And it appears that we'll get plenty of Nikki and Brie as Total Bellas season 5 will consist of 10, hour-long episodes. It's said the beloved E! show will return in early 2020—and we couldn't be more excited.
The Bella Twins are also looking forward to another season of Total Bellas. "We're at a really exciting point in our lives, and can't wait to take the Bella Army on this journey as we continue to work hard and inspire them to live their dreams," Birdie Danielson's mom relayed.
"We're looking forward to sharing our triumphs and challenges with our fans this season, and hope they all have as much fun as we're having along the way," the Dancing With the Stars veteran added.
We're so ready for Nikki and Brie's next chapter. Are you?
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?