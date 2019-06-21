Lizzo is sharing a candid message about depression and self-love.

The 31-year-old "Juice" singer has taken to social media to talk about the highs and lows in life and learning the waves of sadness and joy. Lizzo started her series of messages on Thursday, writing to her Instagram followers, "I self-love so hard because everything feels like rejection... it feel like the whole world be ghostin me sometimes. Sad af today. But this too shall pass. S/O all the messages of love. Thank you."

Along with the message, Lizzo also posted a video, which was captioned, "I'm depressed and there's no one I can talk to because there's nothing anyone can do about it. Life hurts."