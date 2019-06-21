Indeed, it's a happy time for the actor, who proposed to the American Idol judge on Valentine's Day, the latest milestone in their romance spanning three years. "They moved in together right after they got engaged," a source told E! News. "She had been doing work to her new house for several months and it was finished right at the time they got engaged. It worked out perfectly and they are loving this time in their lives."

Back in 2013, he and Kerr announced they were calling it quits after three years of marriage. She has since wed Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and is currently pregnant with the couple's second child. She and Bloom also share 8-year-old son Flynn, with whom Perry has also bonded over the years.

From the looks of Katy and Miranda's new photo, there's nothing hot and cold about this modern family—only harmony.