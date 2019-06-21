Is Chantel about to learn the truth about Pedro and his family on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

In an exclusive preview of the Sunday, June 23 episode, Chantel is still in the Dominican Republic. When viewers last saw her, she was arguing with Pedro's sister. Pedro stormed out of her hotel room with his things and Chantel had basically declared her marriage over. Now, she's meeting with Obed, a family friend of Pedro's who is ready to spill the tea.

"The last time I spoke to him, it seemed like he had information about what's going on with Pedro," Chantel says in a confessional.