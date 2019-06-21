by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jun. 21, 2019 9:00 AM
Is Chantel about to learn the truth about Pedro and his family on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
In an exclusive preview of the Sunday, June 23 episode, Chantel is still in the Dominican Republic. When viewers last saw her, she was arguing with Pedro's sister. Pedro stormed out of her hotel room with his things and Chantel had basically declared her marriage over. Now, she's meeting with Obed, a family friend of Pedro's who is ready to spill the tea.
"The last time I spoke to him, it seemed like he had information about what's going on with Pedro," Chantel says in a confessional.
Pedro returned to the Dominican Republic with a one-way ticket to spend time with his family and start some kind of business.
"I really feel that there's something not right about Pedro's trip to the DR and how his family is treating me," Chantel says in the exclusive clip above.
So what is going on there?
"As a friend of Pedro's family, I wanted to come forward to Chantel and tell her the truth ‘cause I'm the only one who knows his family, like, for real because they did something similar to me," Obed says.
According to Obed, they did something similar to him. "So, I know how bad they are and she needs to know what she got into with Pedro and his family," Obed tells the camera.
Uh oh.
Pedro and Chantel are still dealing with the aftermath of the family dinner brawl between Chantel's family, Pedro and his sister, Nicole. The married couple seems to be at an impasse over who is to blame and can't seem to figure out how to move forward.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?