The Jonas Brothers' first Latin music collaboration is here!

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas have teamed up with Sebastián Yatra, Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha for the new hit song "Runaway," released overnight. The music video for the new song, featuring all six artists, was also just released hours ago and it already has over 4 million views. So, we think it's safe to say that fans are loving this collab!

"RUNAWAY! So pumped this song is finally out!" Nick wrote on his Instagram after the track's debut. "Our first Latin music collaboration! Thank you @sebastianyatra @daddyyankee @nattinatasha for having us!"