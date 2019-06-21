Beyoncé, Cassie and Alicia Keys: See What the BET Awards Red Carpet Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Fri., Jun. 21, 2019

Alicia Keys, 2009 BET Awards

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Talk about a blast from the past!

The 2019 BET Awards are quickly coming up, with star-studded performances by LizzoCardi B and more. As for the awards, Cardi B is taking center-stage with an impressive seven nominations, followed by Drake, who has five nods. 

In the movie and television categories, some familiar faces are making an appearance, including 2009 nominee Taraji P. Henson

But there are some new faces too, including Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X. The two stars will take the stage to perform their mega-popular song "Old Town Road," which has earned them recognition in both the country music and rap communities. Moreover, the popular song has been a fixture in the no. 1 spot of the top 100 charts for over nine weeks. 

So it's safe to say that a lot has changed in the past 10 years.

The 2019 BET Awards will air on Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m., but until then you can get your fill of red carpet moments with a flashback to 2009!

Soulja Boy, 2009 BET Awards

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Soulja Boy

The rapper showcases his "Pretty Boy Swag" during the red carpet appearance. 

Tyra Banks, 2009 BET Awards

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Tyra Banks

Business casual, but make it fashion.

Sean Kingston, 2009 BET Awards

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Sean Kingston

It's safe to say that all the "Beautiful Girls" were fangirling over the star.

Beyonce Knowles, 2009 BET Awards

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Beyoncé

Fans are still "Crazy In Love" with this stunning red carpet ensemble.

Mario, 2009 BET Awards

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Mario

It's hard to believe that this star would be telling a woman "Let Me Love You" when he is wearing a look as fresh as this. 

Cassie, 2009 BET Awards

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Cassie

Between "Me & U" the singer's edgy haircut is one of the best style moments from 2009. 

Amerie, 2009 BET Awards

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Amerie

There's not "1 Thing" we would change about this red carpet ensemble.

Ciara, 2009 BET Awards

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Ciara

The singer takes it a "Level Up" with this stunning, figure-hugging dress. 

Alicia Keys, 2009 BET Awards

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Alicia Keys

This shimmering ensemble has everyone yelling, "This girl is on fire!"

Adrienne Bailon, 2009 BET Awards

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Adrienne Bailon

This Cheetah Sister looks fiercer than ever in a blue cocktail dress.

Arsenio Hall, Arsenio Hall Jr, 2009 BET Awards

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Arsenio Hall & Arsenio Hall Jr.

This father-son duo had people seeing double.

Keri Hilson, 2009 BET Awards

Nina Prommer/EPA/Shutterstock

Keri Hilson

The singer lets everyone know how to do the "Pretty Girl Rock" in this glamorous dress.

Taraji P. Henson, 2009 BET Awards

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Taraji P. Henson

As always, the actress proves she knows What Men Want.

Tyrese Gibson, 2009 BET Awards

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Tyrese Gibson

Trés chic! The Fast and the Furious star looks handsome in a fitted suit. 

Meagan Good, 2009 BET Awards

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Meagan Good

It must feel good to look as chic as this.

Amber Rose, Kanye West, 2009 BET Awards

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Amber Rose & Kanye West

In a true blast from the past, the rapper and Instagram model walk the carpet together.

Lala Vazquez, Carmelo Anthony, 2009 BET Awards

Nina Prommer/EPA/Shutterstock

LaLa & Carmelo Anthony

The basketball player and his wife score a slam dunk with their red carpet moment. 

Kid Cudi, 2009 BET Awards

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Kid Cudi

The "Day n' Nite" rapper brings the peace to the red carpet.

Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth, 2009 BET Awards

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Omarosa

From the red carpet to the White House, this star is ready for any photo op.

Ray J, 2009 BET Awards

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Ray J

The rapper makes a charming appearance on the red carpet.

Keke Palmer, 2009 BET Awards

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Keke Palmer

This star is a true (jackson) style icon. 

Paula Patton, 2009 BET Awards

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Paula Patton

Leopard print truly never goes out of style.

Niecy Nash, 2009 BET Awards

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Niecy Nash

The Claws star wears a golden outfit that makes her stand out on the red carpet.

Zoe Saldana, 2009 BET Awards

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Zoe Saldana

No wonder she's a Guardian of the Galaxy, because there is no one more fierce than Zoe. 

Sheree Whitfield, Lisa Wu Hartwell, NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, 2009 BET Awards

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast

A lot can change in ten years, including this show's lineup of women. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
