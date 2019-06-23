Mary Louise Is Up to No Good on Big Little Lies

We're not saying we don't get this woman's grief, but snooping through Celeste's medicine cabinet and flipping between accusing Jane of lying and showing her old photos isn't the way to help anything.

Meanwhile, Celeste was beginning to worry that she was a better mother with Perry around, Madeline and Ed tried marriage counseling (which didn't seem to help), Jane and Corey really hit it off and he started to teach Ziggy to surf, and Renata's nightmare continued as Amabella had a panic attack that left her passed out in a closet at school.

It turned out that she was stressed about her parents, but she was also very very stressed about the climate change she had been learning about at school, as the therapist(?) dressed as Little Bo Peep surmised.

This sent Renata barging into the school, demanding that this stop immediately. There was even an assembly held, which resulted in Madeline making an off the cuff speech about how everyone's been lying to their kids about happy endings and now their kids are, as Renata would say, in comas.