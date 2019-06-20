Summer Is Not Going Well in New Stranger Things Trailer

"We are going to end you, we are going to end your friends, then, we are going to end everyone," an evil voice says.

Lights are going out, and there's a giant laser, and there are guns, and of course there's a big slimy monster preying on innocent Hawkins residents and presumably looming over the whole town.

In case you've forgotten, Will spent all of last season being controlled by the shadow monster, but everyone believed the monster had been defeated and all the things from the Upside Down had gone back to it and were trapped there when Eleven closed the portal.

Of course, they were wrong, because if they weren't, this would just be a season of mall shenanigans and fairs. We would still watch that, but it wouldn't be the same.

You can see the trailer below!