Hollywood Walk of Fame's 2020 Class Revealed: Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth and More

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jun. 20, 2019 3:32 PM

The Hollywood Walk of Fame will be shining even brighter in 2020.

On Thursday afternoon, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Walk of Fame Selection Committee announced the full list of celebrities receiving a star in the next year.

Just like in years' past, a wide variety of professionals from TV, movies, music, radio and more have been selected.

In the category of motion pictures, Hollywood veterans like Julia Roberts, Octavia Spencer, Chris Hemsworth and Mahershala Ali were named.

As for television, daytime TV stars including Dr. Phil McGraw, Wendy Williams and Kathie Lee Gifford will be recognized.

And when it comes to music, talented performers like Billy Idol and 50 Cent will receive ceremonies in the year to come.

"This year's choices were particularly unique. We were able to recognize the talents of 35 artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood," remarked Selection Committee Chair and Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona. "Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who've touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories."

Dates have not been scheduled for the star ceremonies. In fact, recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies meaning some may not receive their spot on or near Hollywood Boulevard until 2021.

But as pop culture fans know, star ceremonies are filled with heartfelt speeches, surprise guests and more. In other words, we have a lot to look forward to!

Check out the full list of recipients online and congratulations to all the lucky stars.

