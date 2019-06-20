Filming of Bachelor in Paradise is officially underway, and thus it's time for us to start speculating.

The full (initial) cast was released earlier this week, and while currently there are only rumors about who's hooking up with who and who else might be showing up, we've got a lot of our own thoughts about that group of singles in the sand.

Some have had heartbreaking pasts in the franchise already and bring a whole lot of history with them to Mexico, and others have barely had time to make their mark on Bachelor Nation, but will hopefully be taking full advantage of this new opportunity.