by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jun. 20, 2019 1:23 PM
It may be New Beginnings for The Hills, but it sure sounds like the drama at the heart of the show will be very familiar to MTV viewers.
"Brody and Spencer," Brandon Lee told E! News about who butt heads the most during the revival.
"There's always that Brody and Spencer kind of thing that was from the past. It's sort of morphed over into this show as well, this season," Brody Jenner told us about his conflicts. "There's definitely some turmoil between [Spencer Pratt] and I, [Stephanie Pratt] and I…"
"Audrina and you, me and you," Brandon said. "You got into it with everybody!"
"Not by choice," Brody said. "But apparently people, you know, had it out for me, so yeah, sometimes you've got to defend yourself."
Click play on the video above to hear more from the cast, including Whitney Port and Stephanie Pratt all about the drama that Heidi Montag and Spencer bring to the show. Below, get the lowdown on what else you can expect.
MTV
The reboot is set to make its debut June 24, 2019.
Per MTV, The Hills: New Beginnings "will reunite original cast members and exciting new faces as they navigate their personal and professional lives in Los Angeles."
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Returning stars include Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler and Justin "Bobby" Brescia.
MTV
Don't expect to see original star Lauren Conrad or her replacement Kristin Cavallari appear on the show. Lauren, who was the Laguna Beach star responsible for The Hills existing in the first place, has been happy to leave reality TV behind, while Kristin, her former LB nemesis who took over as the show's lead in season five, has her own reality show on E!, Very Cavallari.
Lauren's BFF Lo Bosworth also has no interest in returning for the reboot. "I don't want any association with any of those people," she said on her Lady Lovin' podcast. "The dissociation from all those people is what I'm hungry for...they were all just my f--king coworkers. It was a job. A j-o-b."
Article continues below
BACKGRID
What do you do when both of your former leading ladies are not returning? You find your new star. And who better to be The Hills: New Beginnings' new lead than Mischa Barton, who starred in The O.C., the show that inspired the creation of Laguna Beach (The Real O.C., natch), which lead to The Hills. So meta!
"The secret's out... I'm joining the cast of The Hills," Mischa, whose most recent TV appearance was a short stint on Dancing With the Stars, captioned an Instagram post about her casting. "When MTV approached me with the chance to be a part of the reality show that was inspired by The OC, it felt like the perfect opportunity for an irresistibly inviting new chapter."
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, is also set to join the show as a new cast member. Brandon is an actor and model, who recently appeared alongside Noah Centineo in Netflix's Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.
This past summer, Brandon, 22, and Tommy made headlines when they publicly feuded on social media.
"The Hills Have Eyes," he wrote on Instagram of joining the show. "Let's get ready for a ride!!!"
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock; Brian Ach/Theo Wargo/Getty Images
According to our sources, Brody is going to be the bridge between the original series' cast and the new cast members, as he knows both Mischa and Brandon.
"I think they're keeping it as real as possible," Frankie, who was a recurring presence on the original series, told Us Weekly after Barton's casting was announced. "I know Brody used to be friends with her, but I only met her once 10, 12 years ago maybe—back in the day when she was on The O.C. It'll be interesting the way they bring her into our cast and into our friendships because we're all really tight with each other. But in the end, I think we have a really cool dynamic between all of us."
We tried to find any other links between the returning and new stars and didn't find much. (Most just recently started following each other on Instagram.)
Article continues below
Other faces fans can expect to see appear on the show are the spouses of The Hills men, including Kaitlynn Carter (Brody's wife), Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler.
As for Whitney's husband Tim Rosenman? "He doesn't necessarily want to be on it," she told E! News, "but he's really supportive and wants me to do it."
While Speidi's son Gunner, who accompanied the couple to the 2018 MTV VMAs, is sure to make an appearance, don't expect to see all of the cast member's offspring on-screen.
In an Instagram post, Audrina's ex-husband Corey Bohan shares his wishes to have their daughter not be part of the reboot. "I refuse to think it's ok for our 2yr old daughter Kirra Bohan to be shown & exploited on Reality TV," he wrote on Instagram. "Not just my child but anyone's for that matter."
Whitney, however, told E! News that he son Sonny "will pop up here and there because he exists in my life." But she added, "I don't want him to be plastered all over the TV."
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation
Some reports have said that That's So Raven star will be joining the cast. Other reports have said he is not. The truth is a mystery. (We're hearing it's not happening, FWIW!)
Article continues below
Mischa Barton/Instagram
Mischa recently posted a photo with her new costars Audrina and Stephanie, giving us our first look at the past and future of the MTV hit colliding. (Your inner-early-aughts teen-self is surely screaming right now.)
MTV
"There's like everything and more. I feel like this time around there's so much more drama, and I feel like everyone's so much more comfortable with each other...You guys are in for a wild ride," Audrina told us.
Expect lots of drama as the cast rehashes old, unresolved wounds. But now that many of The Hills stars are parents, things are different.
"If someone's going to fight and start gossiping, it's like OK, I'm not even giving this energy. Have fun," Audrina told us. "But then again, you want to stand your ground and voice your opinions. I know when to walk away."
MTV
The trailer for the revived series features Audrina and Justin Bobby once again getting flirty. Does it go beyond that? Tune in...
Article continues below
The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 on MTV.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?