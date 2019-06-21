8 National Selfie Day Must-Haves

by Katherine Riley | Fri., Jun. 21, 2019 3:30 AM

E-Comm: National Selfie Day

To anyone active on social media, it seems like every day is selfie day. But National Selfie Day is indeed a real thing. The smalliday was created by DJ Rick McNeely in Arlington, Texas, on June 21, 2014, and has been snapping annually ever since. Make sure to enter the holiday's 2019 Best Selfie Contest.

To give you a head-start on the competition, we've picked out everything you need to make your selfie pop. From beauty products designed to enhance selfies to light rings and tripods. Happy snapping!

E-Comm: National Selfie Day

WUNDER2 PERFECT SELFIE - HD Photo Finishing Powder

The name says it all! This product's proprietary blend of powders work to achieve close-up perfection in photos.

SHOP NOW: $22 at Amazon

E-Comm: National Selfie Day

QIAYA Rechargeable Selfie Light Ring

Rechargeable with a USB cord, this light ring is a best-seller on Amazon.

SHOP NOW: $13 at Amazon

E-Comm: National Selfie Day

BeautyBlender Selfie Shield™ Broad Spectrum SPF 38 Dry Oil Primer

This quick-absorbing, invisible primer offers multi-spectrum protection from environmental and electronic exposure.

SHOP NOW: $32 at Sephora

E-Comm: National Selfie Day

Kopari Coconut Your Selfie Kit

This four-step skincare routine will leave you glowing and glossy.

SHOP NOW: $42 at Sephora

E-Comm: National Selfie Day

Fugetek FT-568 Professional Selfie Stick

This high-end selfie stick supports DSLR cameras as well as cellphones.

SHOP NOW: $19 at Amazon

E-Comm: National Selfie Day

Smashbox Full Exposure Palette

This neutral eyeshadow collection comes with a deluxe-size sample of 24 Hour Photo Finish Eyeshadow Primer to lock in color, plus a step-by-step guide with tips for six different eye shapes.

SHOP NOW: $52 at Sephora

E-Comm: National Selfie Day

Ole Henriksen C Your Best Selfie Set

This brightening moisturizer and eye crème collection instantly hydrates skin and leaves a smooth canvas for makeup.

SHOP NOW: $24 at Sephora

E-Comm: National Selfie Day

8" Selfie Ring Light With Tripod Stand

The dimmable ring light colors features three lighting modes, and each lighting mode has 11 adjustable brightnesses to choose from. The adjustable tripod stand is compatible with most cellphones and can be used as a selfie stick.

SHOP NOW: $36 at Amazon

