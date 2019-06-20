HGTV Star Anthony Carrino Is Engaged to Former Rockette Jacey Lambros: See Her Gorgeous Ring

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 20, 2019 11:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Anthony Carrino, Jacey Lambros, Engagement

Instagram

Anthony Carrino is engaged!

The star of HGTV shows Kitchen Cousin and Cousins Undercover recently proposed to his girlfriend Jacey Lambros, a former Radio City Music Hall Rockette and co-owner of the Jane DO fitness studio. Carrino and Lambros posted on their Instagram pages photos of the two together, with her showing off her new diamond engagement ring.

"She he said YES!" wrote Carrino, 39. "Couldn't possibly be more excited to spend the rest of my life with this lady. The reasons why are endless. Suffice it to say she's my everything; from partner in crime, to number supporter, & business strategist... I wouldn't have it any other way. I love you @jaceylambros. Here's to all our adventures to come #engaged #thislady #partnerincrime."

"There has never been an easier choice to make," wrote Lambros, 38. "YES. YES. YES!!!!"

Watch

Chip and Joanna Gaines Respond to Fixer Upper Ending Rumors

Carrino's photo was also posted on his fiancée's fitness studio's account, with the caption, "When in Italy, say yes to everything....cheese, wine and MARRIAGE!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Engagements , HGTV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.