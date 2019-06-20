Josh and Anna Duggar Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 6

It's a girl!

Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar are set to welcome a daughter in the upcoming months. This will be the sixth child for the couple, who are already parents to kids Mackenzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith and Mason. Anna shared the news about her baby girl with a sweet Instagram post on Thursday, including a video of the gender reveal moment.

"This is the 6th gender reveal for our little family and it always so exciting!" Anna wrote. "Each child God has given us is unique and special — we all look forward to the arrival of our daughter / sister this fall!"

"This morning Jessa [Duggar] sent over an article which mentioned our first gender reveal with Mackynzie on the Today Show as something that helped popularize gender reveal cakes 10 years ago," she continued. "While it's hard to believe it's been that long, it also reminded us to get this video posted!"