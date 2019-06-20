A woman who says she was dating The Bachelorette star Jed Wyatt when he left to star on the show has now provided a receipt.

This week, singer-songwriter Haley Stevens, 26, told the press she and the fellow Nashville musician, one of star Hannah Brown's suitors, were a few months into a relationship before he began filming the current 15th season of the ABC dating show. She told E! News that they had met each other's families and even vacationed together a couple of weeks before production began. She said that Wyatt, 25, did not contact her upon his return and that they had an awkward run-in at a music venue two weeks later. She said she "never even got broken up with" and received no explanation from him.

Stevens recently provided what she says was a letter Wyatt wrote to her the night before he left to film The Bachelorette, as well as photos of her with Jed.

"Haley, you're truly an amazing person," it reads. "Someday we will be thankful for all of this. You know where my heart will be. See you at the dock, J."