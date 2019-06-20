Chrissy Teigen Has the Best Response to Being Shamed for Taking Luna to the Dentist at Age 3

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jun. 20, 2019 10:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chrissy Teigen, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Haters, take note: Don't mess with Chrissy Teigen.

The 33-year-old model put her critics in their place on Wednesday after she was shamed for taking her daughter Luna to her first dentist appointment at age 3.

The feedback started after Teigen posted a series of videos and photos from the appointment on Instagram. While many followers complimented the Lip Sync Battle host on her cute footage, others criticized her decision to not take her daughter for a checkup earlier.

 "What age do they start over there? My daughter started seeing a dentist at a [year] old," one person wrote, per USA Today, in a since-deleted comment.

"I've always heard at least by age 1 or within 6 months after the first tooth erupts," reportedly added another. "Luna definitely should have seen a dentist multiple times by now as kids should go twice a year!"

However, it looks like the mother of two was unfazed by these critiques. 

"Was waiting for this," Teigen replied. "U guys never fail me." 

Of course, many followers soon came to her defense and hit back at the trolls.

"Chrissy, don't worry about what others say. Your kids look happy and healthy," part of one follower's response read.

"For the people shaming you, this is ridiculous!" wrote another. "Different practices have different recommendations for first dental visits and it doesn't concern you. So why do you feel the need to criticize a fellow mom? Spread kindness!"

Watch

Chrissy Teigen Says Daughter Luna Is a Spitfire

It's no secret Teigen has faced her fair share of critics.

To look back at a few other times she's shut down her haters, check out the gallery below.

Chrissy Teigen, Clapbacks

Instagram

Defending Daughter Luna

After Teigen posted an adorable video of her daughter showing off her negotiating skills, a hater wrote "finally someone brushed her hair" in the comments section. Of course, Teigen wasted no time shutting down the troll. 

"@all by herself," Teigen replied, "maybe she can come do your makeup."

Chrissy Teigen, Clapbacks

Instagram

Blasting Critics Over Her Decision to Bottle-Feed

John Legend once posted a picture of Teigen bottle-feeding Miles backstage at one of his shows. But when a critic questioned her decision to no longer breastfeed, the celebrity clapped back. 

"John never breastfed Miles," she quipped.

Chrissy Teigen, Clapbacks

Twitter

Handling Her Haters

In October 2018, a social media user named Heidi criticized a photo of Teigen, calling it "quite frankly, awful."

"At first glance, I didn't recognize you," she wrote. "I know you don't give a damn, but girl if you're going to be magazine cover material, make it worth it."

Teigen then fired back, "Thank you, Heidi. in the future I will try harder to be the best cover model. if you could please send me specific tips and tricks (or past covers you've shot for reference!) that would be so awesome."

Touché!

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen, Clapbacks

Twitter

Clapping Back at Twitter Trolls

Teigen has never been afraid to share her political viewpoints, and she's certainly not afraid to respond to people who criticize them.

She proved this to be true when she got into an fiery Twitter war with a user named Debbie. 

"Have u ever seen a more epic feud," she wrote.

Chrissy Teigen

instagram/twitter

Calling Out the Critics

After a troll called Teigen a "fatty" and "chubby," the cookbook author let the hater know she was unfazed by his mean tweet. 

"I hate to say this but…you are not a small person?" she replied. "Also, I don't care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt."

Chrissy Teigen

instagram/twitter

Shutting Down Shamers

Back in 2014, Teigen blasted social media users who claimed she had "gained weight." 

"Honestly f--k you all. Why do I even open anything up to you," she tweeted, later adding: "In what other real life situation would you walk up to someone and tell them they're fat or gained weight? Seriously you are POS. I don't know why I am always surprised when you let me down. I gotta get used to this s--t. It's amazing to me that I am told to get over the a--holes but the a--holes are never told to stop being pieces of s--t. Anyhow over and out."

 

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen

instagram/twitter

Correcting With Kindness

After an Instagram user asked if Teigen had a "baby bump" in one of her photos, the mother of two set the record straight on why she didn't appreciate the speculation.

"I know you didn't mean to be rude but think twice about asking this," she wrote in reply. "There are people who have trouble conceiving and it hurts every time. I'm not pregnant but would be happy if I were. But I'm happy not to be!"

The clapback queen has spoken!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.