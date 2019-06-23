It's London, baby.

On Sunday's all-new Relatively Nat & Liv, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson headed to London for an important work trip. While many of the Halcro-Pierson women have worked with Comino Couture in the past, the E! personalities were undertaking a much bigger project—a capsule collection!

"This is kind of authentic to us," the former WAGS star explained in a confessional. "It's a capsule collection with our artistic touch on her existing designs. So, I feel like it's really a big deal."

Sadly, upon landing in the United Kingdom, Halcro began feeling extremely ill.

"I'm not doing so swell," Nat admitted. "I don't know if it's the jet lag or what, but something feels a bit off."

"It's time to suck it up, sweetie! You got work to do," Liv retorted as they left the airport.

Of course, Nat's sickly admission left Liv feeling concerned as this was "a huge trip for Nat and Liv." Not only were the two influencers scheduled to meet with Comino Couture CEO Sarah Keable for dinner, but they were also scheduled for a photo shoot.