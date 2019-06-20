Lisa Vanderpump is taking a break from Vanderpump Rules as she mourns her mother Jean's recent death.

Lisa's rep confirmed to E! News that the reality star has temporarily stepped away from filming the Bravo show since her mother passed away on Monday. She was 84. Family members say Lisa is "shocked and devastated," E! News has learned.

"Lisa is heartbroken over this loss," a source said. "The last several months have been very challenging for Lisa. Lisa has been going through grieving process for her brother and was just starting to feel like herself again for the first time when she received the unexpected news that her mother died."

Lisa's brother Mark died last year at age 59 after a suspected overdose. His death was later ruled a suicide.

"Lisa is an incredibly strong woman, and she will return to Vanderpump Rules, her businesses and her charity work, but she knows she needs to take a step back for the moment and mourn," the source told E! News.

Lisa is expected to fly to London in the coming week to arrange her mother's funeral, according to DailyMail.com, which first reported the news of Jean's death.