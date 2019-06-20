Ready to feel old? Angel ended 15 years ago. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer spinoff that ran for five seasons premiered 20 years ago in October 1999 and to celebrate the enduring appeal of the brooding vampire, Entertainment Weekly got the demon-battling gang back together.

David Boreanaz, Charisma Carpenter, J. August Richards, James Marsters, Amy Acker and Alexis Denisof gathered with creators Joss Whedon and David Greenwalt to reminisce about the beginnings and endings of all things spiky-haired, crinkly-faced Angel.

"I think we started talking about the Grateful Dead," Boreanaz said about the first meeting about the spinoff. He thought he was getting fired. "Then he's like, ‘Yeah, we're thinking about spinning your character off.' And I'm like, ‘alright.'"