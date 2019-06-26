by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Jun. 26, 2019 9:00 AM
Will someone please get this girl a stage?
"Stupid, darn god wig!" a pre-teen Owen Pierson shouts playfully in this clip from Sunday's new Relatively Nat & Liv, which includes some show-stopping found footage of Olivia Pierson's brother performing a drag routine in the family basement while Joel Halcro plays videographer.
"When we were 11, 12 years old, me and Joel used to dress up in drag," adult Owen—who revisits the art form in a very big way this week—tells the camera, before adding that he "fell in love" with drag long ago and wants to embody that unique brand of confidence again. "I want to go out there and just become this other person," he explains.
Family members Sophia Pierson and Natalie Halcro are excited to see it happen, especially since they've been acquainted with Owen's drag persona before.
Last time he got into costume, Nat remembers seeing a snapshot of his glammed-up alter ego on Instagram.
"I actually thought it was Sophia and I commented like, 'Phia looks so beautiful!'" the fashion designer laughs now. Her anecdote kind of pales in comparison to Sophia's though, which takes the IG mix-up a few steps further.
"The guy that I was dating…I sent [the picture] to him and he's like, 'Oh! You look so hot babe!'" recalls the Pierson sis. "I'm like, 'That's my brother!'"
See the Halcro-Piersons reminisce in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Nat & Liv Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!
