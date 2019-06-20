Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) Ghost was the only direwolf seen at the battle, but imagine if Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) had done his thing and gotten a bunch of direwolves there to save the day? By the way, what was he doing by the tree the whole time?

The other direwolf that was around was Arya Stark's (Maisie Williams) wolf Nymeria. Her direwolf assembled quite a pack of her own when she popped up in season seven.

"Dave and Dan were heading towards the finish line and they were unrelenting in what they expected of us. Then their mantra to us is, 'It's going to kill us, but it's going to be great.' And we were like, 'No, no, it's actually going to kill us if we don't stop,'" Sapochnik explained about the cuts. "They were completely ruthless when it came to that kind of thing of, 'No, we want this, we want this.' And at the same time, there were moments of realization that we physically can't do some of these things and other things we can."