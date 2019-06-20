Forget T-shirt time, it's tuxedo time for the men of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

In the full trailer below, the boys are back in black for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's wedding.

"Whatever the outcome may be, we're here for you throughout the whole process," DJ Pauly D says to Mike. And The Situation is going through a lot. In addition to his marriage to Lauren, the new season will follow his prison time and all the ups and downs that everyone else is going through.

"We definitely all are going through our own stuff," Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says. "We're not kids anymore."

That's putting it lightly.