by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jun. 20, 2019 10:00 AM
Forget T-shirt time, it's tuxedo time for the men of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
In the full trailer below, the boys are back in black for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's wedding.
"Whatever the outcome may be, we're here for you throughout the whole process," DJ Pauly D says to Mike. And The Situation is going through a lot. In addition to his marriage to Lauren, the new season will follow his prison time and all the ups and downs that everyone else is going through.
"We definitely all are going through our own stuff," Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says. "We're not kids anymore."
That's putting it lightly.
The trailer below also features plenty of partying, arguing and heartfelt moments.
"I am so grateful that I have had these last 10 years to find friends that became family," Mike says.
"Yo, is the judge female? Maybe she'll be DTF—down to forgive," Pauly says.
Meanwhile, Deena Nicole Cortese is getting ready to give birth, Jenni "JWoww" Farley is contemplating divorce, Ronnie's relationship continues to make headlines, and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi learns she's expecting—again. Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick also star.
Take a look at the trailer above to see scenes from the wedding, one drunken road trip, Ronnie falling off a porch, Vinny dancing in his underwear and Mike going to court.
"From the throw ups to the throwdowns, because family is Shorever," the trailer teases. This is a continuation of the revived reality show. New episodes last aired in December 2018 and the series was the No. 1 unscripted series on cable last year.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. on MTV.
