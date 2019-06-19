It's safe to say that Bachelorette contestant Jed has some explaining to do.

This week, it was revealed that the man vying for Hannah Brown's affections might not be the person viewers thought he was. In fact, he seemed to be stringing along a woman from Nashville in the weeks leading up to his role on the reality show. That woman has now come forward to warn Hannah about his actions and to personally share her side of the story.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the musician named Haley Stevens explains that a combination of things motivated her to come forward with her experience. She shares, "Honestly, I never planned on opening up about any of this. I planned to keep my head down and get through it."

At first, she says she stayed silent because she thought "no one was going to believe" anything that she said.