Bitch, please.

When it comes to "Hot Topics" on The View, not every co-host is going to agree on every topic. It certainly was the case Wednesday when the ladies were discussing Decision 2020.

During the show's first segment, Joy Behar and Meghan McCain found themselves debating when the B word was introduced into the conversation.

"I'm the sacrificial Republican every day," Meghan shared before Joy let out an audible grown. "I'm just trying to—don't feel bad for me bitch. I'm paid to do this. Don't feel bad for me."

"Let's not start calling each other bitches," Sunny Hostin replied as it was time for a commercial break. And just before it was time to cut to ads, Meghan informed viewers that "Joy and I call each other bitches all the time."