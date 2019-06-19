The Hills are alive with drama once again when MTV debuts The Hills: New Beginnings, a revival (or reboot, depending on who you ask). The new series follows several cast members of the original reality show, including Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, as well as new additions Mischa Barton and Brandon Lee.

Over the original six seasons, The Hills featured a tangled web of romance, complete with all the drama that comes with dating when you're a 20something living in Los Angeles. Now that they're 30somethings, have things gotten any easier? Trailers feature Audrina looking pretty flirty with former flame Justin "Bobby" Brescia.