Kit Harington is back to living life as usual in London.

The Game of Thrones star was spotted in the English city on Monday, where he looks healthier than ever. He braved the summer heat in a pair of jeans and a blue t-shirt. According to a source, the Game of Thrones star left the treatment center about a week ago and is back home in London.

"He's feeling a bit better and forging ahead. It was a positive experience for him to get away and be able to recharge without the day to day stressors and outside influences," the source shares. "He got some clarity and is feeling hopeful."

The source adds that during his time at the wellness center "he learned a lot about himself and is very focused on feeling better."

Returning to the U.K. has also made the star "happy" and the source says he's ready "to get back to life." For the moment, the insider shares, "He's taking small steps and living one day at a time."