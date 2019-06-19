Angelina Jolie Has a New Job: Contributing Editor for Time

Jolie's articles will appear monthly across Time's global platforms—and readers can check out her first piece right now. Her first article is titled "Angelina Jolie: What We Owe Refugees." In the piece, she writes about how "the distinction between refugees and migrants has been blurred and politicized."

"Some leaders deliberately use the terms refugee and migrant interchangeably, using hostile rhetoric that whips up fear against all outsiders," she writes. "Everyone deserves dignity and fair treatment, but we need to be clear about the distinction. Under international law it is not an option to assist refugees, it is an obligation. It is perfectly possible to ensure strong border control and fair, humane immigration policies while meeting our responsibility to help refugees."

She then explains how the number of forcibly displaced people has risen from 40 million to 70 million during her 18 years at UNHCR and called for action.

"As we mark World Refugee Day on June 20, it is an illusion to think that any country can retreat behind its borders and simply hope the problem will go away," she writes at one point. "We need leadership and effective diplomacy. We need to focus on long-term peace based on justice, rights and accountability to enable refugees to return home. This is not a soft approach. It is the harder course of action, but it is the only one that will make a difference. The distance between us and the refugees of the past is shorter than we think."