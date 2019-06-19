Tom Felton Jokes Harry Potter Was "Clearly" in Love With Draco Malfoy

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 10:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Draco Malfoy, Tom Felton, Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe, Scene, GIF

Warner Bros. Pictures

Forget Ginny Weasley, and set aside the Hermione Granger rumors...Harry Potter was apparently more into blonds. Blond...ferrets.

The Boy Who Lived really had eyes for his nemesis, Draco Malfoy, jokes Tom Felton.

The actor, who played the latter blond-haired, silver-eyed character in the hit films, made his comments in a joint interview with co-star Rupert Grint, who played Harry's best friend and Ginny's brother Ron Weasley. The two played a game of "Fact of Fanfic" for AOL's In The Know segment, posted on Tuesday.

"Fact or fanfic? Even while he was with Ginny, Harry was always in love with Draco," Grint read from a card.

"Ah!" Felton said, smiling. "I think it was clearly a fact. Harry was constantly crushing on Draco. He just couldn't hide it."

Watch

Would Daniel Radcliffe Ever Play Harry Potter Again?

"I think he made quite an impression on Ron as well," Grint said.

Tom Felton, Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter

Warner Bros. Pictures

"Yes," Felton laughed. "Well, exactly. It could have gone either way, really."

Draco Malfoy, Tom Felton, Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe, Scene, GIF

Warner Bros. Pictures

James Phelps and Oliver Phelps—who played Ron and Ginny's older twin brothers, Evanna Lynch—who played Luna Lovegood, and Warwick Davis—who played Professor Filius Flitwick and the goblin banker Griphook, were not as convinced.

AOL interviewed the group during their mini cast reunion at the recent opening celebration of Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter's new roller coaster, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Warwick Davis, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Evanna Lynch, Rupert Grint, Oliver Phelps

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Fans have shipped various Harry Potter couples, depicted in books or onscreen and also imaginary, for some 20 years and the franchise is among the most written-about topics on fanfiction websites.

When asked if he had ever read Harry Potter fanfictions, Felton told AOL, "I've seen some pictures, some alarming ones."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Harry Potter , Nostalgia , Top Stories , Apple News , Reunion , Movies

Trending Stories

Latest News
Paris Hilton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Has a New Job: Contributing Editor for Time

Stranger Things, Season 3

Netflix Reveals July 2019 Lineup: Stranger Things In, Pretty Little Liars Out

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Series Canceled by MTV? Maybe?

Ashley Martson, Instagram

90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson Hospitalized for Lupus Flare-Up

Hannah Gadsby

Hannah Gadsby Shares She Had an Abortion After Surviving Rape

Natalie Halcro, Nat & Liv 104

Natalie Halcro Has "the Plague!" But Will It Ruin Her London Work Trip With Olivia Pierson?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.