Forget Ginny Weasley, and set aside the Hermione Granger rumors...Harry Potter was apparently more into blonds. Blond...ferrets.

The Boy Who Lived really had eyes for his nemesis, Draco Malfoy, jokes Tom Felton.

The actor, who played the latter blond-haired, silver-eyed character in the hit films, made his comments in a joint interview with co-star Rupert Grint, who played Harry's best friend and Ginny's brother Ron Weasley. The two played a game of "Fact of Fanfic" for AOL's In The Know segment, posted on Tuesday.

"Fact or fanfic? Even while he was with Ginny, Harry was always in love with Draco," Grint read from a card.

"Ah!" Felton said, smiling. "I think it was clearly a fact. Harry was constantly crushing on Draco. He just couldn't hide it."