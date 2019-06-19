Tommy Garcia/Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 6:47 AM
What happens when the women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are unleashed into the wild of Provence, France? They go wine tasting, naturally, and get a little lit.
In the Tuesday, June 18 episode of the hit Bravo reality franchise, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp got their rosé tasting on and continued the party back at their chateau.
"This is the episode I've been dreading all season, mostly because I wasn't too sure of what happened. And now that we've seen it—phew. That was something," Teddi wrote in her blog.
The episode featured the ladies doing spot-on impressions of each other, Lisa giving Teddi a free therapy session, Kyle and Teddi badgering Erika over Lisa's Halloween costume and so much more.
"I honestly—I think there's a time between 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. where I may have been filmed where I have slim recollection and it is killing me," Teddi said on the after show. "Every day I text Kyle, ‘Any snippets about Provence you want to share?' Lisa Rinna said I cried."
She did. About Erika? Sort of.
"I don't remember any of it," Lisa said.
But before the dinner devolved, Kyle and Teddi continued their campaign to get Erika to feel differently about Lisa's actions while in her Erika Jayne Halloween costume. Lisa got to the deeper issue with Kyle, who said she thought Erika is always in a bad mood with the other ladies.
"She does have a wall up often and she's been open with me, so I thought, ‘Oh gosh, I hope I didn't do reverse damage here by asking her this question,'" Kyle said on the after show.
Teddi said she took Erika's mood personally.
"That's the standard go-to, you know, is to call Erika cold and standoffish and stuff like that. I will say this, I have kept my word every time I said I would move on with someone," Erika said, referring to moving on with Dorit. "I'm not cold and I'm not standoffish, I'm just very slow to trust. And I think those things have served me well in my life and on the show, and that's OK, I'm not bothered by that."
"Everybody hates me," Teddi cried in Dorit's room.
"Therapist Rinna (surprised I haven't received a bill) also gets to the root of the issue with me and Erika—I put her feelings on me. So when Erika wasn't in the best mood at breakfast, I immediately make it about me, instead of just letting her have her moment and not absorbing that," Teddi wrote in her blog.
"The rest of the evening is just a Teddi-ous mess. But as embarrassing as I was, I can actually learn a bit about myself. I try way too hard to be in control of everything, and I need to loosen up a bit. I don't need to be the authority on everything. So Kyle had to help me up the stairs. I'm learning that's okay. I wish I was that person who could be a hot mess, wake up the next morning, and chuckle about it over coffee. But that just isn't the case, in my own interpretation," she added.
Click play on the video above to see Kyle's impressions of the ladies and hear more from them about the wild night in Provence.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
