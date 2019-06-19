The Bachelor's Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Expecting Baby No. 3

Bachelor Nation is getting a new addition!

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are expecting baby no. 3, the duo announced in a pair of Instagrams this morning. "The first two have been pretty cool," wrote Sean, "So why not a third?" Posted his wife, "#PartyofFive."

The duo met and got engaged on season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013. They exchanged vows during a televised wedding ceremony in 2014, officiated by the ABC love hunt's host Chris Harrison. Today, they are parents to sons Samuel Thomas Lowe, 2, and Isaiah Hendrix Lowe, 13 months.

As Sean told E! News in June 2018, the couple has always hoped to add on to their family. "We know we want to adopt at least one child, but, at the same time I would love to see what a biological daughter would look like because hopefully it would look like mama," he said. "But, I don't know 'cause that means if we had one more, there's a chance it could be another boy and then if we adopted another one, that's four kids. That's a lot of kids."