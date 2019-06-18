Stranger Things 3 Is a Lot of Love, and Intensified, But the Love Is Not Intensified, OK?

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jun. 18, 2019 2:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Stranger Things season three is going to be intensified, and it's going to have a lot of love, but do not mistakenly think those two things are related. 

E! News' Tamara Dhia caught up with Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Noah Schnapp on the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards this weekend to get some scoop on season three, and Schnapp was quick to give a little tease. 

"Lot of love. It's intensified," he said, though apparently he said those two things a little too close together, because Matarazzo turned to him immediately. 

"Don't ever say 'a lot of love' and then 'intensified' after a lot of love!" he warned. 

"Oh no, they're separate!" Schnapp quickly added. 

"This season is intensified," Wolfhard clarified. 

"Everything that once was is now bigger," Matarazzo continued to clarify. 

Watch

Stranger Things Stars Tease Season 3 at 2018 Emmys

It sure is nice to know that even though they're some of the biggest young stars in the world, they're also still just awkward teens. 

In the video above, Matarazzo also spills a bit on his upcoming Netflix prank show, which is called Prank Encounters and described as "terrifying and hilarious." 

Each episode "takes two complete strangers who each think they're starting their first day at a new job. It's business as usual until their paths collide and these part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares." 

Matarazzo says this show, too, is intensified, and "unlike anything done before." Hit play above to hear more!

The third season of Stranger Things takes place the summer before high school, and does in fact involve new and blossoming romances as well as that inevitable evil lurking somewhere nearby. 

Stranger Things 3 premieres July 4 on Netflix. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Stranger Things , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Shania Twain

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Love Island, CBS

What Will the American Love Island Look Like?

The Act, Joey King

Joey King Reveals "Haunting" Behind-the-Scenes Photos From The Act

Lauren Conrad, Spencer Pratt, The Hills

Before The Hills Has Its New Beginnings, Relive All the Original Drama

Kristen Taekman, Real Housewives of New York, RHONY

What's the Relationship Like Between Real Housewives Stars and Producers?

Chad Johnson, Corinne Olympios

What Are the Most Iconic Bachelor Nation Villains Up to Now?

Queer Eye Season 4

Queer Eye Gets (At Least) 2 More Seasons and Is on the Move—Again!

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.