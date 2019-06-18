Meghan King Edmonds Remains ''Fully Married'' to Husband Jim Despite Infidelity Confession

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jun. 18, 2019 12:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Meghan King Edmonds

Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds remains committed to her husband Jim Edmonds, days after he confessed to having an affair.

Their current relationship status was put in to question when fans spotted the former reality star without her wedding ring in a selfie shared to her Instagram Stories. She and her daughter, Aspen, smiled in the cute picture. 

A source tells E! News, "She's not wearing her ring right now as she navigates the rough waters of repairing her marriage. She's fully married to Jimmy and loves him deeply despite not wearing her ring right now."

The source adds, "Meghan is overwhelmed with all the support she has received from friends and fans."

She previously wrote on her blog that she still has "hope our marriage can recover." 

However, Meghan admitted in the same post that she lost all trust in her partner when he admitted to exchanging sexually explicit photos with another woman for the better part of a year. "Because I don't trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me," she lamented. 

Read

Meghan King Edmonds Takes First Kids-Free Vacation in 2 Years: ''Our Marriage Needs It''

Moreover, she shared that their family is in the midst of a potential medical crisis regarding their son, Hart. She revealed that they fear he might suffer from a neurological disorder, which has understandably rattled her. "Sometimes I leave the house after the kids go to bed so I can drive around and ugly cry in the dark with no one around," she wrote. "Now I have this to deal with: my one true love betraying me in the most disgusting and public way possible."

Jim has since said that he regrets his actions deeply. "Clearly, I made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person. For this, I am truly sorry and sought forgiveness from my wife," he said in a previous statement

Before the cheating scandal, Meghan shared that she and her hubby were going through a slight rough patch, but that they were getting through it the best they knew how. Meghan wrote, "We've become complacent in our lives and have taken each other for granted. We are constant fixtures in our marriage that are often ignored and we need shining and buffing. We need US back… and the sad part is that we never even realized 'we' were missing."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan King Edmonds , Controversy , Cheating , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Shania Twain

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Stranger Things

Stranger Things 3 Is a Lot of Love, and Intensified, But the Love Is Not Intensified, OK?

Angelina Pivarnick, 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Calls "Bulls--t" on Show's MTV Awards Loss

Danny Fujikawa, Kate Hudson, Michael Kors x Kate Hudson Dinner

See Kate Hudson's First-Ever Family Pic With All of Her Kids and Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Love Island, CBS

What Will the American Love Island Look Like?

The Act, Joey King

Joey King Reveals "Haunting" Behind-the-Scenes Photos From The Act

Hunter McGrady

Sports Illustrated's Hunter McGrady Slams "Bulls--t" Pressure on Brides to Lose Weight

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.