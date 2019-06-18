A lot happens on Bravo's Real Housewives franchise that viewers don't get to see—and Kristen Taekman is shedding new light on that.

The Real Housewives of New York City veteran sat down for Life After Bravo, the cable channel's new digital series spotlighting network alumni, and said producers on the series capturing their every move are "your best friend."

"No, I think they are sort of like your camp counselor. They're always there to lean on, if you need anything, especially during my first season. I personally feel like they always had my back and I'm sure that every girl felt that way," she said in the video below.