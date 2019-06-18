Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Proves Makeup Isn't Just For Your Face

Just another day in hair and makeup!

Chrissy Teigen's glam team got up close and personal with their client on Tuesday. The Cravings author took to Instagram to share a hilarious behind-the-scenes photo with her hair and makeup squad in Cannes. In the picture, Chrissy's makeup artist Diane can be seen touching up her eyebrows, while hair stylist Glen applies body makeup to Chrissy, who has her legs up in the air.

"when I was young, makeup was just for the face," Chrissy joked in the caption of the post.

"Sometimes I do body makeup too," Glen wrote on his Instagram Story alongside the picture.

Diane also posted the snap to her Instagram Story, writing, "...what's weird?"