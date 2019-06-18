Sometimes, the best part of the Bachelor franchise is the promos.

The one that we were blessed with at the end of Monday's episode of The Bachelorette was truly one to remember from start to finish, and it might actually be the sexiest and also the angriest trailer we've ever gotten for this show. Hannah Brown is here for a good time and there's just one man in particular (we'll give you one guess as to who) that's ruining everything, as per usual.

The one thing Luke P. is not ruining is our enjoyment of this trailer, which we've already watched approximately five times and we will continue to watch on a regular basis until next Monday. This is where the season gets good, people!

Please join us as we dig deep into the biggest moments of this supertease.