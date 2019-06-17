Meghan Markle May Just Persuade You to Adopt an Animal

Shutterstock
Meghan Markle may have just persuaded us to adopt a new furry friend.
In between raising baby Archie, the Duchess of Sussex was able to write a foreward for Mayhew's annual report where she expressed her support for adopting and rescuing animals in need.
"As a proud rescue dog owner, I know from personal experience the joy that adopting an animal into your home can bring," she shared. "The role that we, as people, play in rehoming and rescuing these animals is vital, but the role of organizations such as Mayhew is unparalleled."
Meghan continued, "What initially struck me about Mayhew specifically is their community based approach not simply on rehoming animals, but in the preventative care that inhibits these cats and dogs from ending up in shelters in the first place."
For those who may not recall, Mayhew is an animal shelter and charity that was chosen as one of Meghan's four initial causes she hopes to support as a royal.
"The choice to adopt a pet is a big decision that comes with much responsibility but infinite return on investment. It will undoubtedly change your life," she wrote.
So what can royal watchers do to show their support?
Meghan encourages getting involved in "whatever way you can." For some, that may be a pet adoption but for others, it could simply be volunteering.
"We are all interconnected and through these animals, we find an even greater link to community and the part we can play," she shared. "I am proud to support Mayhew and to work alongside them as they continue to improve the lives of animals and people, to create more supportive and compassionate communities both in London and internationally."
Other charities Meghan has supported includes The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities and Smart Works.