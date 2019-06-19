Pucker Up! You Have to See These Hollywood Stars Caught On the Kiss Cam

by Jillian Punwar | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 4:00 AM

When you go to a sporting event, there are quite a few things to look out for: There are your favorite hot athlete scoring for the team, Beyoncé and Jay-Z possibly sitting courtside and of course the infamous kiss cam. 

Those of us caught by the kiss cam know how awkward or immensely amazing these moments can be as you are forced to kiss whoever is next to you in front of thousands of people broadcasted by the jumbotron.

Over the years, some of our favorite couples and celebrities have been caught by the cam.

From Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, more than a few Hollywood stars have had the spotlight put on them.

Lucky for us, their smooches always make the game a little more exciting.

Sports Nuts: Famous Fans

In honor of National Kissing Day today, we thought we'd take a look back at some of the best celebrity moments on the kiss cam in our gallery below.

 

Kiss Cam Couples, Barack Obama kisses First Lady Michelle Obama

Pete Souza/White House Photo via Getty Images

Barack Obama & Michelle Obama

The President and First Lady shared an adorable moment at the USA vs Brazil Olympic Exhibition game. 

Kiss Cam Couples, Amy Schumer, Amber Rose

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Amy Schumer & Amber Rose

The actresses shocked viewers when they shared a passionate kiss during the surprise kiss cam segment at the 2015 MTV Music Awards. 

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

The lovebirds weren't shy at a LA Lakers game in 2012 as they locked lips for the camera.

Kiss Cam Couples, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

The fan-favorite couple looked overjoyed when they appeared on the kiss cam at an LA Clippers game in 2014.

David Beckham, Harper, Kiss Cam

YouTube

David Beckham & Harper Beckham

Talk about cuteness! The soccer star showed off his love for daughter Harper on the kiss cam during the Los Angeles Kings playoff game in 2013. 

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Lakers, Kiss Cam

Instagram / Los Angeles Lakers

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams

The actress and her boyfriend smiled as they were caught on the kiss cam at a LA Lakers game in 2018.

 

Kiss Cam Couples, Adam Sandler kisses Jack Nicholson

Pete Souza/White House Photo via Getty Images

Adam Sandler & Jack Nicholson

The Anger Management co-stars packed on the PDA at a LA Lakers game in 2012. 

Kiss Cam Couples, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber

Jailey who? The ex couple shared a smooch at a Lakers game in 2012. 

Kiss Cam Couples, Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish

The comedian grabbed his wife's face while caught on the kiss cam at the LA Lakers game in 2014. 

Kiss Cam Couples, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

The couple showed off their affection at the Lakers game in 2014. 

Will Ferrell, Kiss Cam, Lakers Instagram

Instagram

Will Ferrell & Mystery Blonde

The Step Brothers actor kissed a mystery blonde on the cheek during a LA Lakers game in 2011. 

Who's next to be caught on the big screen? We can't wait to find out! 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

