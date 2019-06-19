by Jillian Punwar | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 4:00 AM
When you go to a sporting event, there are quite a few things to look out for: There are your favorite hot athlete scoring for the team, Beyoncé and Jay-Z possibly sitting courtside and of course the infamous kiss cam.
Those of us caught by the kiss cam know how awkward or immensely amazing these moments can be as you are forced to kiss whoever is next to you in front of thousands of people broadcasted by the jumbotron.
Over the years, some of our favorite couples and celebrities have been caught by the cam.
From Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, more than a few Hollywood stars have had the spotlight put on them.
Lucky for us, their smooches always make the game a little more exciting.
In honor of National Kissing Day today, we thought we'd take a look back at some of the best celebrity moments on the kiss cam in our gallery below.
Pete Souza/White House Photo via Getty Images
The President and First Lady shared an adorable moment at the USA vs Brazil Olympic Exhibition game.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
The actresses shocked viewers when they shared a passionate kiss during the surprise kiss cam segment at the 2015 MTV Music Awards.
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
The lovebirds weren't shy at a LA Lakers game in 2012 as they locked lips for the camera.
Article continues below
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
The fan-favorite couple looked overjoyed when they appeared on the kiss cam at an LA Clippers game in 2014.
YouTube
Talk about cuteness! The soccer star showed off his love for daughter Harper on the kiss cam during the Los Angeles Kings playoff game in 2013.
Instagram / Los Angeles Lakers
The actress and her boyfriend smiled as they were caught on the kiss cam at a LA Lakers game in 2018.
Article continues below
Pete Souza/White House Photo via Getty Images
The Anger Management co-stars packed on the PDA at a LA Lakers game in 2012.
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
Jailey who? The ex couple shared a smooch at a Lakers game in 2012.
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
The comedian grabbed his wife's face while caught on the kiss cam at the LA Lakers game in 2014.
Article continues below
Noel Vasquez/GC Images
The couple showed off their affection at the Lakers game in 2014.
The Step Brothers actor kissed a mystery blonde on the cheek during a LA Lakers game in 2011.
Who's next to be caught on the big screen? We can't wait to find out!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?