Seeking Sister Wife's Bernie McGee Dead at 41

Bernie McGee has passed away at the age of 41.

The Seeking Sister Wife star died over the weekend, his wife Paige McGee confirms to TLC. Paige shares with the network that Bernie was out riding his bike when he suffered from heat stroke and a heart attack. Bernie later passed away at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS, on Saturday, June 15.

"Bernie loved the outdoors especially camping, hiking and riding his bike," his obituary states. "He never met a stranger and loved his family and friends very much. Bernie was full of life."

TLC also released a statement on Bernie's passing, saying, "Our hearts go out to the McGee family following the loss of husband and father, Bernie McGee. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."