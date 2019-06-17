Surprise! One couple from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way aren't engaged, they're actually married. Laura, the 51-year-old from Florida, is actually married to her 29-year-old fiancé Aladin. The two got married nine days after meeting each other for the first time in Qatar.

Laura made the revelation to her "adopted brother" Ludwing.

"It blows my mind that she married somebody nine days after meeting him. I mean, what is she thinking about!" Ludwing said.

Laura said the got married so they could be together properly in Qatar during her trip to visiting him. While discussing her new life in Qatar, Laura admitted she's not sure if she can have a baby with Aladin, and does fear if she can't then he'll wind up leaving her for a woman who can.

Here's what else happened…