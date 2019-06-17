Gloria Vanderbilt is gone but not forgotten.

Following news of her passing from stomach cancer at age 95 this morning, her son's good friends Andy Cohenand Kelly Ripa have paid tribute to the late icon.

"Gloria Vanderbilt was an amazing woman who lived a life filled with incredible peaks and impossible obstacles," the Watch What Happens Live captioned a black and white shot of her on Instagram. "Through it all she remained eternally optimistic with a wicked sense of humor. In fact, Anderson's iconic and infectious giggle comes from his mom. Sending Anderson all my love, and may she Rest In Peace."

Wrote Ripa, "Gloria Vanderbilt. A true lady and pioneer who lived life to its fullest. I will miss you and everything about you. May you Rest In Peace Gloria.......you deserve it."