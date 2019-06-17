by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 17, 2019 1:10 PM
So sweet!
Kim Kardashian has shared an adorable new picture of her sons, Saint West, 3, and Psalm West, 1 month. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Monday to post the cute snap, taken by @nabil. The family photo shows Kim holding baby Psalm as Saint cradles his younger brother's face in his hands.
"My boys," Kim captioned the picture, adding two hearts.
It's been just over a month since Kim and husband Kanye West—who are also parents to North West, 6, andChicago West, 17 months, welcomed their fourth child, baby Psalm, via surrogate.
"He's here and he's perfect!" Kim announced on social media following their son's May 9 arrival.
A rep for the KKW Beauty mogul also shared with E! News at the time that the couple's bundle of joy weighed in at six pounds and nine ounces.
A week later, Kim shared the baby boy's name with the world, along with his first photo. The announcement post was a screenshot of a text conversation between Kim and Kanye, in which the Grammy winner sent his wife a photo of their newborn son sleeping in his crib.
"Beautiful Mother's Day," the text from Kanye read. "With the arrival of our fourth child we are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."
Kim captioned the post with the baby's name, writing, "Psalm West."
View this post on Instagram
Happy Fathers Day! You are the best daddy to our kids!!! We love you so much!
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
Over the weekend, Kim paid tribute to her husband in honor of Father's Day.
"Happy Fathers Day! You are the best daddy to our kids!!!" Kim wrote alongside family photos. "We love you so much!"
In addition to Father's Day, it was also North West's birthday over the weekend.
"Happy Birthday my sweet girl!" Kim wrote in a message to her eldest daughter. "The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!"
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
