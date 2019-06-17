Kate Plus 13? Not so fast.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, June 17 episode of Kate Plus Date, Kate Gosselin is out on a date with the father of five. His five kids and her eight? That's way more kids than she bargained for.

"He's a nice guy, he's got a lot of kids, but who am I to judge ‘cause clearly I have more," Kate says. Daughters Mady and Cara are. In a confessional, Kate's daughters say they want to be the oldest, so Kate doesn't experience any growth milestones with step kids before them.

On the date, Jeremiah asks Kate what her kids think of her getting out there and meeting men.