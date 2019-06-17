Cardi B Performs in a Bathrobe After Ripping Her Jumpsuit at Bonnaroo

Cardi B had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction while performing at the 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old Grammy winner took the stage at the festival in Tennessee to perform a series of her hit tracks. However, after just a few songs, Cardi's colorful jumpsuit ripped.

"I just wanna let y'all know that my outfit rip," Cardi told the crowd (via the Tennessean). The outlet reports that the "I Like It" rapper managed to get through a few more minutes before heading backstage for a wardrobe change. When Cardi reappeared, she was dressed in a bathrobe!