It's a new beginning for The Hills: New Beginnings. That's right, the fan-favorite MTV show is updating its show opening, but never fear, it's still Natasha Bedingfield singing "Unwritten."

Bedingfield and Linda Perry teamed up to produce a remix of "Unwritten" for MTV to use as The Hills: New Beginnings theme song.

"'Unwritten' is on my very first record. I wrote the song and there was this feeling of, ‘Wow, I couldn't say it any better," Bedingfield says in the behind-the-scenes video below.

In 2004, the song was the No. 1 pop song in America and then MTV came calling and "Unwritten" got even bigger.