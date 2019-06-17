Cuba Gooding Jr. Denies Sexually Assaulting Claudia Oshry

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 17, 2019 8:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Claudia Oshry, Cuba Gooding Jr.

Getty Images

Cuba Gooding Jr. is denying Claudia Oshry's claims of sexual assault.

Just days after the 51-year-old actor was accused of grabbing a woman's breasts at a club in New York—an accusation he has denied—the social media star brought forth a separate allegation against him on her podcast The Morning Toast.

"At the end of the day, like, I don't know if I've ever considered myself to be, like, a victim of sexual assault because I'm not," she said on the June 11 episode. "There are people who are real victims that I would never compare myself to them. But yes, when I was in high school—I was f--king 16 years old—Cuba Gooding Jr. put his finger up my butt, and I felt wild. Like, I felt—I don't even know what the right word is. And now, it's just become, like, a part of who I am. It's a part of my story."

On Monday, Gooding's attorney, Mark Heller, denied Oshry's accusation.

"Cuba says this incident never happened and he has no recollection of this individual either," Heller said. 

Watch

Claudia Oshry Reveals Which Celebrities Need to Be Cancelled--Just the Sip

During the podcast, Oshry, who became famous for her account Girl With No Job, said she includes the alleged incident as part of her "shtick" in her Dirty Jeans comedy tour. 

"You want to put your finger up my butt without my consent? Fine. But I'm going to use it for all that it's worth," she said. "It's become, like, this really funny bit in my story."

Since doing so, she said other people have shared their accusations against Gooding with her, as well.

"At the end of the day, when I tell people this at my meet-and-greets and just anyone who's ever come to my show, there's, like, at least once every show, someone who comes up to me, they're like, ‘Oh my God! Me and my friends were at a club and the same thing happened to me' or ‘the same thing happened to my friend,'" she said. "This is not the first time that I've heard, but this is the first time I've heard that police are involved," she said.

Oshry also applauded Gooding's anonymous accuser for coming forward. The actor was charged with forcibly touching and sexual abuse in the third degree after the unidentified woman spoke to police.

"Good on this girl," Oshry said. "Because ow many f--king people is he going to grope before one of them calls the police? Mine was 10 years ago!"

In addition, she spoke about her decision not to go to the police at age 16.

"I know why I didn't go to the police because I was like a kid who was 16, underage at a club and I thought I was going to get in trouble for being in the club," she said. "So, I just shut my mouth."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cuba Gooding Jr. , Top Stories , Apple News , Crime

Trending Stories

Latest News
Eva Longoria

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

O.J. Simpson Denies Being Khloe Kardashian's Father

Kate Gosselin, Kate Plus Date

Kate Gosselin Reveals Why She Still Believes in Love on Kate Plus Date

E-Comm: MTV Movie & TV Awards

How to Wear MTV Movie & TV Awards Sequins Trend IRL

Gina Rodriguez, Miss Bala Premiere

Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About Battling Depression, Anxiety and Suicidal Thoughts

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's Order of the Garter Look Proves Black and White Will Never Go Out of Style

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Says Life Is "So Much Lighter" After Ending Feud With Katy Perry

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.