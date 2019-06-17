Cuba Gooding Jr. Denies Sexually Assaulting Claudia Oshry

During the podcast, Oshry, who became famous for her account Girl With No Job, said she includes the alleged incident as part of her "shtick" in her Dirty Jeans comedy tour.

"You want to put your finger up my butt without my consent? Fine. But I'm going to use it for all that it's worth," she said. "It's become, like, this really funny bit in my story."

Since doing so, she said other people have shared their accusations against Gooding with her, as well.

"At the end of the day, when I tell people this at my meet-and-greets and just anyone who's ever come to my show, there's, like, at least once every show, someone who comes up to me, they're like, ‘Oh my God! Me and my friends were at a club and the same thing happened to me' or ‘the same thing happened to my friend,'" she said. "This is not the first time that I've heard, but this is the first time I've heard that police are involved," she said.

Oshry also applauded Gooding's anonymous accuser for coming forward. The actor was charged with forcibly touching and sexual abuse in the third degree after the unidentified woman spoke to police.

"Good on this girl," Oshry said. "Because ow many f--king people is he going to grope before one of them calls the police? Mine was 10 years ago!"