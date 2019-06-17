Summer is here and Hollywood is bringing the heat to the red carpet!

At the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, your favorite stars from both the movie and TV world came together to celebrate some of the best pop culture moments of the year. But before any award was handed out, there was a special tradition that couldn't be ignored.

Oh yes, the red carpet was open with more than a few glamorous looks.

Instead of focusing on the dresses and accessories, we decided to dive into just some of the hair and makeup looks that left us stunned.

From Tiffany Haddish's "sophisticated bob" to Lala Kent's "berry soft smokey eye," many stars and their glam squads deserve credit for creating some beauty moments.