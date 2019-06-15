Lights, Camera... Fashion!

The 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards has officially kicked off in Santa Monica, Calif.! And since the awards show is known for being a bit wild, lighthearted and full of fun, celebs dressed for the special occasion with daring ensembles, eye-catching accessories and bold beauty looks.

Most notably, Lala Kent pushed the boundaries with her ulta-sexy, see-through get-up. While her risqué ensemble mostly consisted of a lace bodysuit, she paired it with a matching detachable skirt that gave it a high fashion feel. She looked effortlessly elegant with her sleek bun and minimal makeup.

The women weren't the only ones to take things up a notch. Shazam! actor Asher Angel left the basique black and white suit at home and donned a full-on Fendi 'fit that featured the brand's famous logo. He tied the lewk together with bright-yellow sneakers.

From Mischa Barton to Alyssa Edwards, many celebs brought their fashion A-game.